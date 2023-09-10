Funning extra: Cleanup’s the word

One of my least favorite cleaning activities is dusting. When I do dust, I cheat. I use the vacuum cleaner – hose with soft-bristle brush attachment. Those other dusting methods, I avoid those like the plague. If the vacuum cleaner breaks, well, I guess I’m out of luck.

Clean sweep

Outdoor sweeping I have no problem with. Indoor sweeping I loathe. Why one and not the other is something I’ll never understand. To try to explain it, it’s an idiosyncrasy of mine, I guess.

Remember how I earlier said I hate dusting, well, sweeping outdoors makes dust. Sometimes the dirt on the patio goes flying. It can’t be avoided. It’s just one of those things. I do my best to avoid breathing in the airborne particles. If I see the dust-cloud is headed my way, I move to get out of its path. Keeps me alert and on my toes.

I also mentioned the vacuum. You really must be skillful to empty its canister. I usually reserve this for a time when there is an outside breeze. If I dump the canister’s contents into the outside garbage bin, if I’m not careful, the loose contents can come floating up and out of the bin. If that happens and there is a wind, the particles will get carried away. Better the dust particles than me.

Now that I’m getting up in years, I leave the big yard projects to someone else. In fact, in Fresno we have this great trash-disposal program dubbed “Operation Cleanup.” Remember I said I no longer do those big yard jobs? Well for those, once a year I hire a gardener. He does the edging, pruning, trimming, raking and cleanup. I insist that he not use the leaf blower. I also tell him that I’ll do the sweeping up and, in regard to those conditions, the gardener is more than happy to comply. It all works out just fine.

At any rate, utilizing the gardener’s services coincides with when it’s my for day for Operation Cleanup debris curbside-placed removal. The yard clippings then wait their turn to be picked up. The clippings and whatnot are placed curbside usually just a few days before clearing time is scheduled. The City allows this. It’s a laudable program. Other neighbors do the same or similarly.

Take my incense, please!

I’ll be having none of that, thank you very much! You know, those smelly smell disguisers. Prefer a better term? Okay, how about coverup?

I see them promoted in tv ads and in online advertising all the time. I guess they think we don’t get the hint and that we need a gentle reminder from time to time.

Some even call for plugging into the wall. Seriously?! My utility bill is high enough as it is. I don’t relish forking out more dough, especially for silly odor maskers that in only so many days will have to be tossed anyway. No thanks. If I feel things need to be freshened up, deodorant works just fine for me.

What’s in a name?!

Oh and that title? Funning extra? Just in the mood for some good “clean” fun, is all.

Updated on Sept. 10, 2023 at 6:24 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Cheers!

⁃ Alan Kandel

Copyrighted material.

Corresponding, connected home-page-featured image: Pearson Scott Foresman via Wikimedia Commons