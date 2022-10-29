My journey as writer isn’t customary – I will say that.

In 1984, my life took a most unexpected turn. Returning to college was, just prior to this time, the farthest thing from my mind. I was all of 31 and still having the rest of my life ahead of me, I went ahead and took the “return-to-academic-study” plunge anyway.

I applied to and was accepted into the Secondary Education program at Fresno State – California State University, Fresno officially. Three years later, I graduated earning a Master’s Degree.

Having written a thesis, my skills as writer improved considerably. In fact, it was at this stage of my life that I decided that I wanted to write professionally – an aspiration I pursued virtually relentlessly.

I landed a part-time position as instructor teaching electronics curricula at Cal. State Univ., Long Beach. Not being parlayed into a full-time assignment after two semesters, I made the decision to move on. I left to enter work in, of all fields, railroad signaling. This not being my cup of tea, I fast found out I was now amongst the ranks of the unemployed.

Being that I had excess time on my hands, I joined a volunteer railroad-safety program known as Operation Lifesaver. It wasn’t too long that I found myself at the helm of the quarterly “Lifesaver Quarterly” newsletter, the news vehicle’s title subsequently changing to the “California Lifesaver.” I agreed to fulfill the role of the publication’s associate editor. The newsletter survived all of eight-plus years when, in 1999, it met its demise, the same year I and the organization, departed ways.

It was then and there that I made the conscious decision to pursue a career in professional writing. So, that’s what I did. I did freelance work at first, but, honestly, this wasn’t fulfilling enough so I was on the prowl seeking a permanent writing gig.

Five years hence, I hooked up with the outfit that published the lifestyle magazine “Fresno.” At first, I was one of the publication’s regular contributors. A little while later and I found myself part of the editorial team. In Fall 2006, I agreed to assume the associate editor’s role. It was there that I remained until 2007, which is when I retired.

My attention now affixed on the environment and with plenty of time on my hands, I devoted much of that time contributing commentary to the “California Progress Report.” In 2012, when I discovered the ScienceBlog site, I made an inquiry, and with approval, on Nov. 5th that same year, Air Quality Matters blog was born. You know the rest.

– Alan Kandel