At home: Ah, to have that deep-woods pine-forest smell inside!

Self-emptying or self-flushing toilets: Pretty amazing stuff, right?

Now, take that and add to it a self-cleaning aspect and a provision for purifying air and what’s been invented is a self-emptying, self-cleaning, smell-removing commode. Who could ask for more?! Did someone say more?

On the Air Quality Matters blog from time to time, covered have been innovative solutions like particulate filtering systems placed inside newly built homes located in close proximity or adjacent to freeways in the greater Los Angeles area. For more, see: “New L.A. freeway-adjacent homes getting air filtration as way to reduce indoor particles” and “Should fine-particle filters required on near-freeway homes become standard?” here and here, respectively.

Likewise, there was also coverage of what is referred to as “High Efficiency Cabin Air” (HECA) filtering apparatus testing trials on school buses in, again, the Los Angeles region. For more, see: “HECA: Taking school-bus-interior air-cleaning to whole new level,” here.

Who knows, we could one day see shirts and blouses with built-in armpit-area deodorizing or foot-odor neutralizing agents made an active part of shoe, sock, stocking manufacturing to absorb those often offensive smells caused from sweating feet.

Just think of all of the money that could be saved from less deodorant – foot, underarm or otherwise – use.

And there’s more where this came from, such as in the place where laundry cleaning is done, be it the closet, laundry room or kitchen. We’re talking lint disposal.

No matter how many times clothes, blankets, sheets get washed, when automatic dryer-dried, the production of lint results. And, we’re talking lots of it, the bulk of the stuff landfill-bound.

How wonderful it would be if only lint recycling was an option. It recycled for the purpose of making new linens and clothes. That is, if possible.

Okay, now imagine owning a refrigerator with a built-in food-odor absorber, be the food fresh, rotten or somewhere between.

Where stench suppression is concerned, virtually nothing’s off-limits here folks. Think under-the-kitchen-sink trash containers, dirty-laundry baskets. Even in interior paints. Applied additives to quell smells, imagine the possibilities.

And, to get rid of that distinctive “new-car” smell, where applicable, the limiting of toxic materials, agents or chemicals could go a long way to help get the smell out.

Now, if there were an automatic way of bringing the great outdoors in. The deep-woods pine-forest scent, anyone?

