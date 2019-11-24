An Air Quality Matters milestone moment: Post 1,000!

I was asked by a friend once why I don’t give blogging a try. Call it foresight.

At that time, this was a question that I had pretty much dismissed. At any rate, if I did commit, what would I write about? What would make my blog stand out? And, who would be the audience?

Moreover, not having the blogging fundamentals, where could these be learned?

Tons of questions, I know.

Sure, I had read the blogs of others, one of which was my friend’s. In fact, I myself at times contributed.

Then one day it finally happened. I caught the bug. All of which brings the Air Quality Matters blog to this here point: post 1,000.

Since commencing on Nov. 5, 2012 with “Smog more than an eyesore – it’s a wake-up call,” the Air Quality Matters blog has come far. This many posts and a host of comments later, this blog is still going strong.

And, this blog has seen a few improvements. If you’ve been reading for a while, you’ve no doubt noticed them. Applied were new banners, made were landscape adjustments and layout themes have been updated.

I would certainly be remiss if I did not extend my sincerest thanks to you, Air Quality Matters blog readers. Thank you! And, without the people behind the scenes who’ve made this reality possible, needless to say, none of this would have been possible without your contribution, your commitment. To you too, thank you!

Part and parcel of posting is composing, editing, interviewing, publishing, and reading and researching. Locating and providing accompanying photos, it all comes with the territory.

Oh, and as to the people who have gotten benefit from reading, in other words, a positive difference in their lives being made, even if but for only one person, trust me, I feel proud knowing I have played a contributory, participatory role.

Not to be overlooked of course are the many comments, contributions from those in the community who have provided either general or specific commentary. You’ve offered suggestions or had questions. Comments add so much – and all but a rare few have been constructive. Again, I thank you!

Now, as to the aspect of writing, the journey’s been amazing! It should go without saying that I endeavor to post what I believe is of value, relevant and of interest to readers and, most importantly, to bring insight to the conversation.

Some of what has been contributed has come in the form of a review, as in a book review or a television-program review of a related topic, for example. Where I have been critical at times, I attempt to present an informed rebuttal. All of it has been educational.

And, last but by no means least, on the main matter at hand – air quality issues – this is a matter that, in case you haven’t guessed, is top of mind with me.

That may be because I have a personal connection, more so than I would say do most others, living in perhaps the country’s most air-polluted basin – California’s San Joaquin Valley (SJV). Rarely a day goes by where I am not reminded of that. That’s the sad, I hate to say, reality for many people, in this case, four million. Keeping this in mind, we can and must – as well as be driven to – do better!

And, on that, what I believe wholeheartedly is if we in the SJV can conquer the toxic-air nemesis that rears its ugly head so much more often than not, air pollution can be tackled anywhere. Though the sort of resolve necessary to bring this about must be unwavering, that along with political will and cooperation. A fight worth fighting that can and must be won. (See the related: “ACCLAIM: Seven factors to help in improving air condition”).

In closing, what I would like to add is: As long as the quality of the air remains the issue it is, the need for the Air Quality Matters blog and others like it, as well as corresponding advocacy and activism, will be there.

Here’s looking forward to the posts to come.

Image above: AndrewHorne