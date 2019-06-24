Real, by the way, is global warming (and cooling) also

Today’s is the follow-on article to “Want to know if climate change is real? For answers, just look to the Valley.”

Climate change has undoubtedly left its imprint on California’s San Joaquin Valley. Though I do not know first-hand the full extent of climate-change-related circumstances elsewhere, I do, however, have direct knowledge (through observation) of some of the ways in which the changing climate has affected the Golden State’s central interior region.

Though the terms climate change and global warming have in the past been used interchangeably and still are, they are not, however, one and the same thing.

Whereas climate change describes a change, shift, swing in an area’s or, in the broader sense, the world’s climatic conditions even, global warming refers to a global-mean-surface-temperature (GMST) increase, such exemplified in this sentence: “Earth’s mean surface temperature has increased 1.2 degrees Celsius since times just prior to the beginning of the Industrial Revolution (circa 1760).” With global warming, there has also been global cooling, said evidence supporting such being incontrovertible. See below graph.

In referring to the ice-core-data graph above, what you will notice is that going back some 420,000 years (horizontal axis), there have been four major periods of warming as well as an equal number of periods of cooling. It also can be discerned that the times when temperature (red line) reaches a peak this occurs approximately every 100,000 years. One of the GMST peaks occurred some 330,000 or so years ago, this based on collected and analyzed ice-core-sample data. During this time and also determined from analyzed ice-core-sample data, methane (green line) and carbon dioxide (blue line) in the atmosphere peaked as well, the carbon dioxide concentration in air climbing to what looks to be north of 300 parts per million by volume (ppmv).

From this what is plain to see is that at times when the GMST rises, there is a corresponding gain in the concentration in the atmosphere of the two aforementioned GHGs. Or, stated conversely, as the level in the air of these two GHGs has increased, so too has the GMST.

This prompts me now to ask about this relationship: Has the rise in temperature driven the corresponding climb in air concentration of this GHG pair? Or, is it the other way around? I tend toward the acceptance of the former – that the ascent in temperature has prompted the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide and methane concentration.

However, this is not to say that the increase in the air’s concentration of GHGs is not in some way responsible for further temperature rise.

Also worth noting is that at no time during these cycles in the 420,000-year span has the concentration in the air of carbon dioxide ever exceeded the approximate 300 ppmv level, that is, not until the post-industrial time period. Based on the information cited in one referenced source, today’s atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration is 418 ppmv.

The third extremely noteworthy fact today is that in again referring to the ice-core-data (upper) graph, it is evident from this that the rise in GMST in each 100,000-year cycle is not just continuous or steady, but that it occurs much more abruptly or quickly compared to the fall in GMST which, each time, has taken place over a much, much longer period of time.

For an explanation of what could account for the approximately 100,000-year-long warming/cooling cycles, meanwhile, see: “100k-year cycles, temperature swings and GHG rises: What does it all mean?”

Upper image above: Wikimedia Commons

This post was last revised on Jun. 24, 2019 @ 4:06 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.