Suit filed against EPA over plans aimed at reducing smog in three key areas prove ineffective

(Below is a Jun. 7, 2022 press release from the Center for Biological Diversity).

Environmental and public health groups filed a lawsuit today against the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to ensure that Los Angeles, Sacramento and New Hampshire have effective plans to reduce dangerous smog pollution.

”The EPA is simply not doing its job to protect people and the environment from dangerous smog pollution,” said Camilla Getz, a law fellow at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Regulators can’t turn their backs on the reality that smog pollution is a driver of catastrophic global warming and the loss of biodiversity, two of the greatest threats to human health and life on Earth as we know it.”

The EPA determined that the areas covered by today’s lawsuit have smog pollution at levels high enough to cause health problems and ecological harm.

Human exposure to ground-level ozone, also known as smog, can have life-threatening health impacts. The EPA found ozone exposure can not only kill people but cause respiratory problems such as increased asthma attacks and damaged airways.

”Beyond the damage caused to the health of people living in areas with unsafe ozone levels there are also national and even global impacts,” said Kaya Allen Sugerman, illegal toxics threats director at the Center for Environmental Health. “Unfortunately litigation is sometimes necessary to spur the EPA to take action to ensure we have clean, safe air.”

Ozone pollution also harms the natural environment. The EPA has found that the effects of ozone on plants can damage entire ecosystems and reduce biodiversity.