Kansas City Southern announces commitment to lower locomotive GHGs, raise fuel efficiency

The below Jan. 19, 2021 news release is from Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern … announced that it has submitted a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) pledging to set a science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction target. KCS’ science-based target will align with what climate scientists say is needed to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

Railroads are already one of the most efficient modes of transportation. Moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75 percent. By committing to the SBTi, KCS is building on steps already taken to lower its greenhouse gas emissions, including actions taken during its Precision Scheduled Railroading implementation to improve fuel efficiency and investments in fuel-saving technologies.

“Kansas City Southern has long recognized the important role that rail plays in lowering overall transportation emissions,” stated president and chief executive officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “Our pledge to issue a science-based target reinforces our commitment to further improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions in support of a more sustainable North American supply chain.”

