Why moving dedicated HSR funds to California rail ‘bookends’ projects is a bad idea

There’s a proposal floating suggesting taking dedicated money away from the high-speed rail building effort in California’s San Joaquin Valley and redistributing that to passenger rail improvement efforts both in the north and south state. The money would go toward improving existing Metrolink service between Anaheim and Burbank in southern California and Caltrain in the San Francisco Bay Area located to the northwest and west of the San Joaquin Valley.

Allowing this very thing to happen – providing it’s even legal – is just wrong on so many levels.

Those pitching this half-baked scheme are apparently convinced that in upgrading either Metrolink in the specified Anaheim-to-Burbank corridor or Caltrain service between San Francisco and San Jose or Gilroy one or the other or perhaps both (Metrolink and Caltrain), subsequent to said work being completed, this will lead to significant motor vehicle traffic-congestion relief and such would provide considerable benefit especially in southern California what with the Summer Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, and, as a result, said so-called “bookend” projects will have greater value than high-speed rail in the Valley. That, apparently, is the thinking here.

Not to be lost sight of is the notion that construction work in the Central Valley would continue. However, instead of the Valley getting a 220-mile-per-hour electrified high-speed train line connecting Bakersfield with Merced, a Madera-to-Shafter non-electrified Amtrak diesel-powered-train operation providing presumably slightly higher-speed service, is what would result. That’s the message I’m picking up.

I am assuming that Cap-and-Trade dollars (proceeds generated from the auctioning off of emissions credits) dedicated expressly for high-speed rail use, would remain put. Twenty-five percent of proceeds are designated for high-speed-rail program. The railroad roadbed, viaduct, trench, and other track infrastructure in the section being constructed in the Valley is being built to high-speed rail specifications or standards, and, because of this, it still qualifies for the 25 percent Cap-and-Trade auction-credit proceeds share, whereas the bookend work, would not.

Also related to pollutant emissions, the San Joaquin Valley suffers from and with the worst fine particulate matter pollution in the entire nation, Bakersfield and Fresno and towns dotting the current route being among those cities year after year topping the American Lung Association’s “most-polluted” list. For more about this, see: “More than 4-in-10 Americans live with unhealthy air; 8 cities suffered most polluted air ever recorded,” here.

With electric trains rolling up and down the Valley linking Bakersfield and Merced for a distance of 171 miles with additional stations planned for Kings/Tulare, Fresno and Madera locations (south to north), having just such a connecting/serving passenger train service, what a welcome train this would be, especially to the most vulnerable to pollution’s effects – children, the elderly and the infirm or people with pre-existing health conditions – whether they ride the train or not. That point just cannot be overstated. For more on this, see: “Trains: No better mode than rail for providing air (pollution) relief,” here.

As I see it, by building between Shafter and Madera in the Valley anything short of a true high-speed rail, such would only serve as a substitute service which in no way would ever be on a par with the Real McCoy – that is, a bona fide high-speed rail passenger train service. Ask anyone who’s ever ridden a high-speed train elsewhere in the world and what you’ll likely hear is that it’s incomparable!

Do those proposing this shift really think that up to $4 billion in bookends-upgrade monies will really be the saving grace? I mean, if those buying into this scheme are steadfast in their belief that upping investment in Bay Area and SoCal conventional passenger rail is the way to go (on non-dedicated, shared track, no less), then why all of the effort to get state high-speed rail on the November 2008 ballot in the first place?! Please help me to understand this.

And, besides, with the Valley line reaching its full potential, this would present riders with a first-hand experience of what true high-speed rail is. And, riders recognizing the value in that, such would likely lead to far-increased passenger volumes and consequent revenue gains, additional expansion (meaning extending track to northern and southern California-based locations) almost being a foregone conclusion. If so, a broader train-served coverage area would result.

How anyone could suggest three conventional and separate (one north, one central and one south and they wouldn’t even connect!) albeit somewhat enhanced passenger rail services in place of electrified, high-capacity, high-quality, high-speed rail in Valley, sorry: that I don’t get.

Incidentally, the countries that built and operate true high-speed rail systems, even if they thought they were taking a gamble, all know unequivocally that they are much the better for having done so.

Images: Roger Puta (upper); Metrolink (lower)