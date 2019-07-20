Into the 21st century: American cities: On getting with the program

In the United States, where transportation and land use are concerned, it seems like we’ve come such a long way. But, have we really?

While it is true that there have been tremendous advancements made in the transportation field – call these leaps-and-bounds gains, in the area of land use, while there has been much positive progress made of late, land use compared to transportation, progress-wise, sorely lags behind.

To quantify what exactly I’m referring to is the suburban (horizontal) sprawl (suburbanization) model that in the U.S. is now approaching 70 years old. Too much of a good thing? Hardly. More a case of too much of the same thing!

The same could be said regarding the most common aspect of transportation, that being driving. There is too much of it – period. Congestion, gridlock and delay bog us down.

There once was a time …

I remember our family often used to take summer Sunday drives. The drives enabled my brother and myself to see what country life was like up-close and personally, being that our family lived, ate and breathed almost everything city. This was our opportunity to take in the great outdoors, to see how people on the outside – in a manner of speaking – lived.

Looking back, what a juxtaposition the two types of living were.

Fast-forward a couple of decades and all of a sudden, the lines began to get blurred. What had once been country (rural) became suburban. This was progress?!

In just a decade’s time, gone were the streetcars, those quaint trolleys that people before my time no doubt took for granted. By and large, but not in all cases mind you, these were replaced by the ubiquitous autos and to a lesser degree by transit buses. The transportation landscape was a-changing.

As to the interface between urban and rural environments, not to worry: it’s still there. What is different is the location of the interface itself: it keeps changing, forever moving farther and farther out.

Not to get off on too much of a tangent, but, if you haven’t seen the cinematic production How the West Was Won, this pretty much tells America’s building, development, growth tale.

Then there is the PBS (Public Broadcasting System) series called 10 That Changed America, a few shows in the series having names like 10 Bridges That Changed America or 10 Buildings That Changed America or 10 Cities That Changed America or 10 Homes That Changed America or 10 Streets That Changed America and so forth and so on.

Trendsetter

The most memorable element in the 10 Cities episode was Portland, Oregon, a city located in the Pacific Northwest that has been transformed. While most American cities the size of Portland over-sprawled, the Rose City kept urban growth manageable, much of the development turned inward inside what is today referred to as the urban growth boundary.

What has made Portland’s transformation a success, is summed up in three words, really, these being Transit-Oriented Development or TOD. In the Transit-Oriented Development: New Places, New Choices in the San Francisco Bay Area document, TOD “refers to the clustering of homes, jobs, shops and services in close proximity to rail stations, ferry terminals or bus stops offering access to frequent, high-quality transit services.”1 One fast gets the impression on this very thing that Portland has written the book.

The city could have followed the growth and development paradigm that practically every other large or mega-city in America chose to. It didn’t. Portland, instead, chose to be a leader, an innovator, a pioneer.

Now places in the West like Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, they are all playing TOD catch-up. In other words, the Rose City is leading by example.

In “Coming to a Neighborhood Near You: Streetcars,” in the Summer 2004 Community Transportation Association of America publication Rail, Charles Hales, a Portland City Commissioner for transportation and land use at the time of the Portland Streetcar’s creation, what he said is that he observed “the powerful effect this development-oriented transit infrastructure” was having in this city. The project at the time had “leveraged more than $1 billion in new development and doubled its initial ridership projections.” Portland may have been a trail blazer in this endeavor and it became quite evident to Hales that this, what he referred to as “an emerging streetcar renaissance” was taking root elsewhere throughout the U.S.

All well and good, really it is, but how has community air quality been affected as a result? As it relates, TOD and a connecting community-serving streetcar system can be a game changer.

Treading carbon-lightly

In a FastTrack Fresno County-sponsored “Streetcar Edition” special publication, there is some data, figures presented, the original source for this is listed as Street Smart: Streetcars and Cities in the 21st Century, authored by Gloria Ohland and Shelley Poticha, what looks to be a Reconnecting America-published book, copyright date 2009.

In terms of greenhouse gas reduction in an urban setting with very limited transit availability and lack of land-use mixing (a homogeneous building/development/growth style, in other words) the GHGs per listed component are as follows:

Auto: 87%

Pedestrian activity: 6%

Other: 5%

Biking activity: 1%

Transit use: 1%

All else being equal, meanwhile, presumably, with transit and land-use mixing in relative abundance, this time GHGs per listed component are:

Auto: 57%

Pedestrian activity: 27%

Transit use: 12%

Biking activity: 2%

Other: 2%

For each of the listed components, the reduction in GHG emissions is significant, one building, development, growth style versus the other. (Source: FastTrack Fresno County, special “Streetcar Edition” publication. “The streetcar today: A tool to create connection and change,” date of publication unknown, p. 6).

A bygone era … returns!

Whereas Portland then opted for a more “outside-the-box” type building, development, growth approach beginning as early as the late 1960s or early ’70s, over on the opposite coast in the mid-Atlantic region, Baltimore, Maryland’s (the place of my birth) building, development, growth style was fashioned more along conventional lines. There was the port area and everything built out from there. Inner-ring neighborhoods were a mishmash of residences, businesses and factories, basically. Transportation in the early days consisted of horse-and-buggy, later horse-drawn streetcars and electric streetcars before the automobile was eventually embraced, each mode vying for street space.

In 1963, only the last vestige of a once extensive, proud and varied electric street railway system remained. Two years later that all but disappeared, the trolley in Baltimore having carved out its place in the city’s history, though, forever etched in some people’s minds like mine.

Never down for the count, streetcar systems are on the rebound; it’s becoming a scene straight out of American cities’ past.

Streetcars these days seem a mode to be reckoned with. There are systems in Tampa, Kansas City (Missouri), Tucson, Tempe, Seattle, Portland, Houston, Kenosha (Wisconsin), New Orleans, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Detroit, Salt Lake City, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis-St. Paul; many, many places having caught the bug.

Just for the record, since installed in the Greater Baltimore metropolitan area are both lightrail and subway systems. Good for them! (I have had the good fortune to have ridden the latter).

The landscape and pavement ahead?

What is especially important to understand, is that in 30 years’ time, cities will be home to two-thirds of the entire country’s population. This is up from about 50 percent today.

That kind of growth will demand preparation ahead of time. Without such, cities may find themselves scrambling to meet the demands placed on them. The challenge, in fact, could be a daunting one. Those communities that already have all of the proper elements each in their proper or respective places, and that have a jump on the ones that don’t, are indeed off to a good start.

The good news: There is still time to get with the program.

Notes

Transit-Oriented Development: New Places, New Choices in the San Francisco Bay Area, published jointly by the (San Francisco Bay Area) Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Association of Bay Area Governments, Bay Area Air Quality Management District and Bay Conservation and Development Commission, Nov. 2006, p. 3

Images: Minneapolis Star, collection of Minnesota Historical Society (top); Frank A. Woodfield, Library of Congress (second); DGustafson (third); AndrewHorne, Wikimedia Commons (bottom)