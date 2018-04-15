CATS: Tram to operate sans overhead wires; is almost fully recyclable at end of life

Number 38 in the Clean Air Technologies Series.

Electric motors are used extensively. They’re in everything from electric drills and shavers to lawnmowers and buses, cars and trains. The sky is the limit.

That these are used in the railway realm is nothing new. What is new, on the other hand, is the way in which power is delivered to these motors in railway applications – we’re talking “wirelessly,” here.

The French company Alstom, has unveiled its Citadis X05 Light Rail Vehicle or LRV.

The company in “Alstom delivers world’s first Citadis X05 Light Rail Vehicle to Sydney, Australia,” an Aug. 1, 2017 press release, writes: “The impact to the environment will be minimised through increased energy efficiency achieved by the use of electrical braking, permanent magnet motors, LED lights, sensor-based air-conditioning and the use of water based paints and non-hazardous materials for construction. Each vehicle is 98% recyclable at the end of its lifespan (30 years).”

The real beauty of this electric tram is that it produces zero emissions while in operation and in recharging, energy from braking can be stored for later railway use, noise levels are kept extremely low and there aren’t any of those unsightly overhead power wires which many abhor and that for the most part, these vehicles won’t end up in the scrap yard (read: “in the waste stream”) at the end of their service lives.

“The new network power supply equipment includes Alstom’s innovative APS technology – a wire-free, ground based power supply that will operate along two kilometres of alignment through the centre of the City. The network will also benefit from the application of Alstom’s HESOP reversible substation technologies which enable the LRV’s to recover more than 99% of the energy usually lost during braking. The recovered energy can be re-used to power other vehicles running on the same line, or injected back into the network, the French concern in the release went on to state.

This is a definite breakthrough in railway operational technology.

Meanwhile, in a later release, Alstom mentions testing.

On this, Alstom writes: “Initially the LRV’s will be tested and commissioned at night on a completed part of the network in Sydney’s eastern Suburbs. The vehicles will initially operate as 33 metre sets and will progressively expand their commissioning of the network as further sections are completed. Testing and commissioning of the entire fleet of 60 LRV’s with [sic] continue into 2019.”

At full operation, in sets measuring 67 meters long, each train can carry up to 450 people, the same rider capacity of nine buses of standard design, for a total per-hour capacity of 13,500, ensuring lower congestion levels on Sydney’s roadways which also means for commuters, that travel times will be more dependable.

Image above: Alstom