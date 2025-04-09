Wind turbine built from wood, generates sustainable electricity

It has been a year since Modvion’s first commercial wooden wind tower was handed over to Varberg Energi. Over the past 12 months, the wind turbine has consistently generated electricity, [sic]

The wind turbine ”Wind of Change” is equipped with a refurbished Vestas V90-2.0 MW and has delivered stable and efficient electricity production in its inaugural year.

The initial phase of electricity production has been highly successful,” says Björn Sjöström, CEO at Varberg Energi. ”The turbine’s availability has been excellent, and we’ve had no operational issues. This wind power plant is completely in line with our vision of becoming a technology leader in Sweden.”

Building wind turbine towers from wood significantly reduces carbon emissions. Traditional turbine towers are among the largest carbon contributors in wind power production, but wooden towers act as carbon sinks, storing more CO₂ than is emitted during manufacturing, transport, and installation.

This first year of operation confirms that wooden wind towers are a sustainable and scalable solution for tall wind turbines,” says Otto Lundman, CEO at Modvion. ”Our modular design simplifies transport and enables installations at hard-to-reach sites.”

With a successful year behind them, Modvion is now scaling up. The company has completed a tower design for a 6-megawatt wind turbine, among the largest onshore, and is adapting the technology for series production to support the industry’s shift to taller, more efficient turbines.

Source: “Varberg Energi’s Wooden Wind Turbine Tower Marks a Year of Sustainable Power,” Mar. 11, 2025 Modvion press release.

Above and corresponding, connected home-page-featured images: Modvion