CO2 capture at 2X capacity with costs halved, touts Swiss DAC tech firm

Climeworks is future-proofing its technology for scaling globally to gigaton carbon removals by using the latest research and development findings in its filter materials and plant design. At its annual Carbon Removal Summit in Zurich, Climeworks showcases the success of its Generation 3 direct air capture (DAC) technology: doubling CO₂ capture capacity per module, halving energy consumption, increasing material lifetime, and cutting costs by 50 percent.

Double throughput – half the energy

The Generation 3 technology uses novel structured sorbent materials replacing the packed filter beds used in previous technology generations. The new structures increase surface contact with CO₂, reducing the time to capture and release CO₂ by a factor of at least two, thus capturing more than twice as much CO₂ as previous filters. The new filter materials consume half the energy and are designed to last three times longer than prior materials. Generation 3 technology represents a major milestone in Climeworks’ cost reduction strategy, which aims to achieve costs of 250-350 USD per ton captured and total costs of 400-600 USD per ton net removal by 2030. This represents an overall cost reduction of up to 50 percent compared to today.

“Climeworks has always been committed to technology leadership,” Climeworks Co-founder and Co-CEO Jan Wurzbacher stressed. “We were the pioneers in the development of direct air capture technology and launched our first commercial facility in 2017. We operate the world’s largest commercial direct air capture plant, Orca, in Iceland, and have inaugurated a larger plant, Mammoth, ten times the size. In parallel, we have, over the past five years, been developing our Generation 3 technology. This development is based on real field data, enabling the scale-up to megaton removal technologies[.]”

Head start through largest testing facilities

The journey began in Climeworks’ small and medium-sized testing facilities in Zurich, where the new technology was refined before testing at Climeworks’ large-scale testing facility in Basel, Switzerland.