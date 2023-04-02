Global energy picture looking forward a mixed bag, one group reports

RFF’s 2023 Global Energy Outlookreport examines how knowledgeable organizations envision changes to the global energy system. In their original forms, energy outlooks from organizations like the International Energy Agency, bp, and Bloomberg New Energy Finance have varying assumptions and methodologies. RFF’s Global Energy Outlook standardizes these differing aspects to create a harmonized analysis of the world’s potential energy futures. This year’s report pulls from 14 scenarios across seven energy outlooks published in 2022 and 2023.

The authors categorize each future energy scenario primarily by the strength of its climate policies: reference scenarios assume limited or no new climate policies; evolving scenarios assume that announced policies will be implemented and that technologies will develop according to recent trends; and ambitious scenarios assume that policies will be enacted to limit global mean temperature rise to 2°C or 1.5°C.

How this year’s and last year’s reports differ

Significant developments in climate policy have changed—and introduced variability—to the global energy outlook. Of note is the United States’ August 2022 passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the energy crisis induced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Global investment in clean energy technologies, led by renewable power and electric transportation, grew to an estimated $1.1 trillion in 2022, up 31 percent from 2021. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and resulting energy insecurity in Europe has accelerated Europe’s shift away from fossil fuels, while also creating high coal demand as an alternative to Russian natural gas in the short term.

On the energy front, the world has recovered from COVID-19-related disruptions, as energy demand from 2020’s record lows continues to rebound and grow past pre-pandemic norms.

How these findings reflect global climate ambition

While new commitments are shifting the energy system at national and regional scales, particularly in Europe and North America, projections show that the actions that are on the table at present are not enough to reduce emissions and limit global warming by at least 2°C by the end of the century.

The new report shows that electricity will play a larger role in meeting future energy needs. Global electricity demand is projected to grow between 62 and 185 percent by 2050 compared with 2021 levels. The proportion of fossil fuels in the electricity mix varies considerably, declining dramatically under ambitious climate scenarios.

Under all scenarios but one, electricity generated from coal—the world’s largest generation source—declines substantially by 2050. For natural gas, projected demand is more varied: policy shifts are likely to drive down demand in Europe and the United States, while demand is projected to grow in the rest of the world under evolving policy scenarios. World oil demand, shown in the graph below, is lower by 2050 than it is today under most scenarios.