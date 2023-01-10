Planned Mar. launch of cloud-based Transit Signal Prioritization dashboard announced

The below Jan. 9, 2022 press release is from LYT.

LYT, a leader in intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, announced today at the Transportation Research Board’s (TRB) 102nd Annual Meeting it is planning a March launch of its new cloud-based Transit Signal Prioritization (TSP) dashboard, which will encompass a new design, new features, and new reporting functionality.

The new TSP dashboard promises to provide transit organizations in cities across the U.S. an innovative fusion of data from transit vehicles and traffic lights to showcase how TSP is improving transit vehicle performance. Through the dashboard, agencies can quickly gain key insights about route performance over time, showcasing the operational benefits of LYT’s cloud-based TSP and highlighting intersections with potential operational improvements to unlock further route performance optimization. The dashboard also leverages the power of LYT’s integration with traffic light infrastructure by providing critical alerts from traffic lights along an agency’s transit routes that affect transit performance, tightening the relationship between transit agencies and their traffic partners.

LYT’s TSP (LYT.transit) produces a consistent and reliable green light for every transit vehicle more affordably than other solutions on the market. These technologies harness the power of a single-edge device installed in Traffic Management Centers that enable transit vehicles to speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through the LYT cloud platform. LYT’s cloud-based system enables a faster, more reliable delivery of highly customizable data compared with other platforms used by agencies still utilizing a hardware-based system, and this results in the signal prioritization to take place automatically without the driver needing to take his/her eyes off the road to interact with any additional technology.

“The introduction and launch of our new TSP module will be the culmination of years of hard work and dedication by our highly skilled team of engineers, and it will position LYT as the clear-cut best-of-breed provider for urban mobility solutions,” said Timothy Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT. “As the pioneers of cloud-based transit solutions, we’re excited to know that our new module will be more than just an innovative dashboard of information, it will truly change the way transit agencies strategize and be a catalyst to move people more freely about their cities.”

Corresponding Jan. 10, 2023 home-page-post image: Johan Olsson