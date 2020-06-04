Wabtec introduces air-contaminant-filtering device for railcar interiors

The below Jun. 1, 2020 press release is from Wabtec Corp.

Wabtec Corporation launched an air-filtration innovation, called BlueFilter®, to provide a clean, healthy environment for passengers on metro and trains. The TÜV-tested filter continuously provides fresh and clean air onboard metro and railcars by removing more than 90 percent of contaminants per air cycle.

“Transit authorities around the world face a tremendous challenge as the pandemic dissipates and life begins to return to normal,” said Lilian Leroux, President of Wabtec’s Transit Business. “They are looking for solutions that enhance safety, improve the air quality and reassure their passengers of a clean environment in the railcars. The BlueFilter provides transit operators that confidence by dramatically reducing contaminants in the railcars compared to today’s standard filters.”

BlueFilter’s design removes contaminants that are .01 to 1,000 micrometers in size. That includes allergens, bacteria, various dusts and viruses. By comparison, today’s standard filters typically only remove particles that are between 10 to 1,000 micrometers in size, which only includes contaminants such as pollen, most dusts and some bacteria.

“This feature enables operators to immediately improve the air quality for their passengers and employees,” said Leroux. “BlueFilter is designed for the easy installation and application on current HVAC systems, which minimizes the time needed to add this important safety innovation to an operator’s fleet.”

The BlueFilter has been tested by two independent labs, including TÜV North Group. Additionally, Wabtec partnered with transit operators to field test the product. The testing demonstrated that BlueFilter provides transit operators a healthy, safe environment for their fleets without impacting the HVAC performance. It is an air quality breakthrough for the rail industry as riders return to commuter trains.

Image above: StuporesMundi at Italian Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons