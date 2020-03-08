In America, fewer transport emissions despite increase in driving activity

Generally speaking, American vehicle miles traveled (VMT) since the beginning of the industrial age, has followed an upward trajectory as has the growth in population.

Global warming and/or climate change, meanwhile, like it or not and/or agree with it or not, are top-of-mind, front-and-center issues.

While true, the fact of the matter is, neither construct weighs heavier nor has left a deeper imprint in our collective consciousness than has the environmental fallout from transportation; namely, in the form of emissions from such entering the atmosphere – now or in the past.

So, the real question here is with population rise and growing traveled miles, have domestic connected emissions improved or worsened or remained the same which is tantamount to asking: Is American transport today cleaner or dirtier or has it gone unchanged?

On the Air Quality Matters blog exactly what will be explored today. Two years will be considered: 2015 and 2017 (for these two years, all of the applicable data is in).

Miles driven



Consider for 2017, for a total of 261,229,000 cars, light trucks and SUVs plus heavy-duty trucks and buses (on-road vehicles), a sum total of 3.2 trillion miles were driven, the former and latter responsible for 90 percent and 10 percent of that total mileage, respectively (Transportation Energy Data Book ed. 38, p. 2). This compares in 2015, to the 3.1 trillion miles logged by 253,203,000 total on-road vehicles, the breakdown here again being 90 percent and 10 percent done in the light- and heavy-vehicle classes, respectively (Transportation Energy Data Book ed. 36, p. 2).

Average mileage ratings

Cars – 26.2 mpg (2015) (TEDB ed. 36, p. 2); 27.3 mpg (2017) (TEDB ed. 38, p. 2)

Light trucks – 18.8 mpg (2015) (TEDB ed. 36, p. 2); 19.7 mpg (2017) (TEDB ed. 38, p. 2)

2017 compared to 2015, with the increase in driving, it’s good that the cars and light-duty trucks and SUVs have gotten more fuel-efficient.

Greenhouse gas emissions

As long as combustion remains a viable process and part of transportation, produced among other emissions will be greenhouse gases. The six main GHGs of concern here are: carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), methane (CH 4 ), nitrous oxide (N 2 O), perfluorocarbons (PFC), hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) and sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) – the last three taken together alternatively known as high global warming potential or High GWP gases.

In 2015, U.S. CO 2 emissions from transportation-based fossil fuel combustion amounted to 34.7 percent of contributed or sourced GHGs. (TEDB ed. 36, p. 253). In 2017, the percentage emissions of CO 2 in the U.S. from the same modes in the very same sector totaled 37.1 percent, 2.4 percent higher in just two years’ time and a per-year increase of 1.2 percent. (TEDB ed. 38, p. 291) This is among all of the six GHGs. Modes here include aircraft, buses, cars, heavy trucks, light trucks, marine vessels, pipelines, SUVs and trains.

In raw numbers, U.S. GHG output total in 2015 was 6,539.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MMTCO 2 e) GHGs (TEDB ed. 36, p. 257), while in 2017, that number slid to 6,410.2 MMTCO 2 e (TEDB ed. 38, p. 295), a reduction of 129.6 MMTCO 2 e.

Interestingly, the biggest GHG producer domestically wasn’t even transportation; the industrial sector claimed the heavy weight title in both years weighing in at 1,915.7 MMTCO 2 e in 2017 and 1,931.2 in 2015. Transportation’s total share was 29.2 percent (TEDB ed. 38, p. 296) and 27.7 percent (TEDB ed. 36, p. 258), respectively.

That transportation’s total contribution to domestically produced GHG was less in 2017 versus that in 2015 suggests that, despite a presumed uptick in transportation activity, all modes (with the exception of pipelines) are becoming being cleaner and hence the overall improvement.

Although for the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, the story is a bit different, except, of course, with respect to trains: As can be seen below by the representative numbers (in MMTCO 2 e). (TEDB ed. 38, p. 300)

Passenger vehicles: 1,038.1 (2015); 1,059.0 (2017)

Heavy trucks: 428.3 (2015); 449.7 (2017)

Marine vessels: 30.8 (2015); 40.2 (2017)

Aircraft: 159.1 (2015); 173.1 (2017)

Trains: 43.6 (2015); 41.3 (2017)*

Pipelines: 38.5 (2015); 41.4 (2017)

*Transportation by train could have been less in 2017 compared to 2015 which could explain the reason for the decline. It is important to note, however, that CO 2 emissions produced from trains operating in the United States in 2016 (TEDB ed. 38, p. 300) was 40.2 MMTCO 2 e.

Notes

Sources for the data above: Davis, Stacy C. and Robert G. Boundy, (TEDB) Transportation Energy Data Book, Edition 36, published Dec. 2017 and Edition 38, published Jan. 2020, both from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Image above: NASA/GSFC