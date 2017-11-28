Organization to draw world attention to ‘climate crisis’ Dec. 4th-5th

The climate-disruption conversation is about to go “global” – for a seventh time. A group known as The Climate Reality Project is behind the effort.

On Nov. 15, 2017 the organization in a press statement expressed: “Today, The Climate Reality Project announced that the seventh-annual 24 Hours of Reality broadcast – a star-studded, 24-hour live event focused on the climate crisis and its solutions – will take place December 4-5, 2017. Hosted by former US Vice President and Climate Reality Founder and Chairman Al Gore, 24 Hours of Reality: Be the Voice of Reality will explore the extraordinary climate activism happening all across the planet, encouraging the millions watching to use their voices to speak up for solutions, science, and truth at this decisive point in history. It will be carried by broadcast partners globally, and streamed live online at 24HoursofReality.org.”

This is the first I’ve heard of this. But, as the saying goes, there’s a first time for everything.

That said, imagine a campaign conducted over a 24-hour period for the purpose of focusing world attention on global climate change.

Next to be introduced, meanwhile, and to which a whole paragraph is devoted, is the celebrity (key persons) involvement element. This is followed with a statement from the former Vice President. “‘We stand at a pivotal moment in our mission to solve the climate crisis,’ said Al Gore. ‘While the Paris Agreement gave the world a critical framework for solving the crisis, it’s up to us – concerned citizens of all backgrounds – to keep this progress going, no matter what actions the Trump Administration takes. This year’s 24 Hours of Reality broadcast will highlight empowered citizens taking action across the world, and will inspire those watching to use their own voices to be part of the solution.’”

Where America is concerned related to this, there is a certain reality that needs to be made abundantly clear, and it is: “In the US, where the federal government has retreated from the climate fight, citizens have stepped up to push for practical solutions everywhere and in every way possible,” The Climate Reality Project in the press statement in question went on to explain. “In April, 200,000 Americans marched on the White House to demonstrate broad, bipartisan support for climate action. When President Trump announced his plan to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement, hundreds of thousands of citizens, business leaders, mayors, governors, and more across the nation stood up to say, ‘we are still in.’”

This year’s event comes at a pivotal time, no question. To suggest this is a noble cause and one now in its seventh year no less, is to understate things.

Meanwhile, the human-influencing element, that of fossil-fuel burning (at its very core an air-polluting process), at this point in time, is perceived/taken/understood to be at the root of the climate-disruption issue.

And, as it relates, it is one thing to just talk the talk. It’s a whole other matter entirely to step up and walk the walk. This rallying event is the kind of activity that has the potential to be the impetus to prompt the latter – the hope/intent of this event, evidently.

The Climate Reality Project in the press statement in question further advises that if more information is desired, and to see a broadcast preview as well, one is invited to visit the 24hoursofreality.org site.

Image (upper): United States Air Force