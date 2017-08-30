Environmental, community groups win suit against south Valley oil concern

In a decision favoring communities and environmental groups, on Jun. 23 this year, the California Court of Appeal for the 5th District has ruled the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (here on out referred to as the Air District) was in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act or CEQA, as it pertains to Air District issuance of permits to the Bakersfield Crude Terminal, thereby allowing the facility to receive entire trains of crude oil arriving from elsewhere, the offloaded oil then to be handled for further processing.

“A lawsuit brought by community and environmental groups concerned about the risks of such a large terminal – and the movement of millions of barrels of oil through their communities – challenged the permitting process, which was conducted largely in secret,” wrote the Center for Biological Diversity in a Jun. 27, 2017 press release.

As a result of the court ruling this was a huge victory for those bringing the lawsuit.

“A public-records request revealed that Air District officials gave the terminal’s project manager advice about avoiding public noticing and pollution controls. The Air District approved the challenged permits under a ministerial permit that allowed for no public scrutiny,” the Center for Biological Diversity added.

“In addition to the emissions of volatile organic compounds from the offloading of crude oil, the facility endangers Bakersfield and other communities in California by increasing the amount of crude transported by rail through the state. In 2009, 10,000 tank cars transported crude oil in the entire United States. This terminal alone proposed bringing in 73,000 [such] cars a year.”

The Bakersfield Crude Terminal, according to information in the press statement, has the capacity for up to two trains consisting of 100 tank cars containing crude oil to be received at that unloading and processing center daily.

This issue was first written about here on the Air Quality Matters blog on Feb. 17, 2015 in “Permitting of south Valley oil operation prompts lawsuit.”

According to that post, the oil terminal is actually located nearby to Bakersfield in the community of Taft, both of which are located in Kern County in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Images above: Elizabeth Forsyth, Earthjustice