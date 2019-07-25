Bus rapid transit: Hot on light rail’s heels or flash in the pan?

In many communities contemplating improving local transit service, for them the mode choice is clear: Bus rapid transit or BRT. I have heard BRT described as “light rail transit on the cheap.”

Any of these communities would do well to look to one Canadian province in particular, Ontario. BRT there was so well patronized – too well patronized in fact, that Ottawa in this case is currently going through the process of replacing the service with LRT (light rail transit). Reality check: The BRT couldn’t keep up with rider demand.

Did community leaders not see this coming? Apparently, no. Otherwise, the decision to go with BRT initially would not have been made, obviously.

The logistics involved in transitioning from Ottawa BRT to Ottawa LRT has been nothing short of complex, line work still ongoing, the LRT known as the Confederation Line, with modified BRT service currently being in effect. Approval for the Confederation Line was authorized as long ago as 2012. LRT service is expected to get underway this September.

Could this set a precedent?

How we get around

It’s an age-old question of how, point-to-point, people should move. It’s all about transportation balance and finding the proper balance of modes can be tricky.

The Department for Transport in England conducted a survey. From this survey the DfT determined that the number of ground transportation trips per person made by transit in 2017 was 99 or 10.15 percent of all per-person trips. Meanwhile, the number of per-person trips in autos in 2017 totaled 594, accounting for 60.92 percent of all per-person trips made.1

In the world, in the meantime, the highest transit usage can be found in Hong Kong, at almost 75 percent. Contrast that with the U.S. which weighs in, at below two percent.2

Whereas Hong Kongers are heavily dependent on transit and the U.S. is far, far less so, in Britain there appears to be much better mixing of modes.

The mobility and dirty-air intersection

Interestingly, all three locales have problems with polluted air. That which is sourced from motor vehicle tailpipes, can be easily remedied through technology, less driving and regulation and/or incentivization as well as through the implementation of strategies or techniques like congestion pricing and traffic calming. What this all comes down to, is efficiency: Getting the greatest use and receiving the greatest benefit from optimization of what is already out there.

Okay, now back to BRT.

The great BRT/LRT debate

There are those who swear that between BRT and LRT, the former is the better value. Because it’s less expensive to construct, right?

Compared to LRT, BRT is more versatile, has greater flexibility, routes can be changed relatively easily and, in probably most cases, BRT is quicker to install. But, that could be where the advantages of BRT over LRT stop.

With BRT, buses in many cases run in mixed traffic. This can have a direct countervailing effect in terms of bus time schedules being met.

Being that buses cannot accommodate the same number of passengers that light rail transit trains can (one bus can hold only as many as probably a third that of the train at best and a sixth at worst), requirements may dictate the need for more buses and that necessitates the need for more bus drivers.

Though stops and stations can encourage development around such, the tendency for transit-oriented development (TOD) potential around train stations is greater compared to bus stops.

And, as to the matter of BRT-produced emissions versus that sourced from LRT, unless BRT buses are electric and/or LRT trains are diesel-powered, LRT more often than not, is the clear winner. LRT is typically the better of the two at reducing transportation emissions.

And, finally, where maintenance of equipment is concerned, BRT may be simpler to maintain, but LRT lasts longer typically and such a difference it is in terms of system operational longevity.

The overarching sentiment seems to be that the more like light rail transit bus rapid transit can be, ride quality, schedule-wise, aesthetics, etc., etc., etc., the more likely ensured is the latter’s success. For the record, according to one accounting, the preference in the late 1980s for rail over bus transit was thought to be greater. (See: Edson L. Tennyson, Transit Ridership – Rail vs. Bus: Impact on Transit Patronage on Cessation or Inauguration of Rail Service, “Conclusions,” 1989, here).

Notes